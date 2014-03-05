Preview: Texas Christian at Texas

Texas is scuffling to the finish line but has a good chance to get back on track Wednesday against visiting Texas Christian. The Longhorns have dropped out of the top 25 following a 1-3 stretch that included three road defeats by a combined 52 points. Texas has won seven straight home games, however, and is likely going to make it eight in a row against a Horned Frogs squad that has not won since the calendar turned to 2014.

TCU has lost all 16 of its Big 12 games and has not won on the road since upsetting Mississippi State on Dec. 5. The Horned Frogs’ closest losses during their current 16-game slide were a pair of five-point defeats, including a 59-54 setback versus Texas on Feb. 4. Jonathan Holmes was the Longhorns’ star that day with 20 points and 16 rebounds, including the tie-breaking 3-pointer with under three minutes left, as Texas rallied from a 22-20 halftime deficit.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-19, 0-16 Big 12): TCU is led offensively by Kyan Anderson, who owns solid shooting percentages from the field (47.3), foul line (84.9) and 3-point arc (40.8). Anderson averages 16.6 points while Amric Fields (13.1 points) is second on the team in scoring but has missed the last three games with knee soreness. Freshman center Karviar Shepherd (8.9 points) has scored in double figures in four straight games for the first time in his career.

ABOUT TEXAS (21-8, 10-6): The Longhorns entered Tuesday’s action ranked fourth in the country in rebounding - a statistic that was no more evident than in their first matchup with the Horned Frogs, which resulted in a 56-25 advantage on the glass. Cameron Ridley (8.1 rebounds) and Holmes (7.3) lead Texas’ rebounding attack while also combining for 3.6 blocks per game. Ridley had 19 points and 14 boards Saturday in a 12-point loss to Oklahoma in which the Longhorns were done in by 16 turnovers - a stat that coach Rick Barnes called “irritating.”

TIP-INS

1. Texas actually had as many offensive rebounds (25) as TCU had total boards in the first matchup.

2. Freshman G Isaiah Taylor, the Longhorns’ second-leading scorer, is only 8-of-33 for an average of 9.3 points over the last three games.

3. Over his last seven outings, Ridley has played a total of 181 minutes without recording a steal.

PREDICTION: Texas 67, Texas Christian 58