Texas 66, Texas Christian 54: Isaiah Taylor supplied 21 points as the host Longhorns secured a victory over the Horned Frogs, who still haven’t won in 2014.

Texas (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) had lost three of its previous four games, but overcame mediocre shooting from the field (39.3 percent) and 3-point line (2-of-16) in this one. The Longhorns, who entered ranked fourth in the country in rebounding, held a 48-32 advantage on the glass, paced by Connor Lammert (13 boards) and Cameron Ridley (10).

Jarvis Ray kept Texas Christian (9-20, 0-17) competitive on the boards with 11 to go along with 10 points, but Kyan Anderson was the Horned Frogs’ star on this night with 28 points, fueled by 12-of-14 free-throw shooting. TCU’s starting center, Karviar Shepherd, struggled to four points on 1-of-13 shooting as the team dropped its 17th straight game.

After the game’s opening minutes, Texas never trailed in winning its eighth straight home game. The Longhorns led 36-27 at intermission before Anderson’s 3-pointer made it a six-point game early in the second half.

Texas then scored nine of the game’s next 10 points, with Taylor draining a jumper and converting a three-point play during that stretch. Taylor finished 7-of-14 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line as the Longhorns hit 16-of-18 free throws as a team.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU, which had only one assist, will have one more chance to end its marathon losing streak against No. 23 Oklahoma on Saturday. ... Entering Wednesday’s action, Shepherd had scored in double figures four straight games for the first time in his career. ... Taylor had a team-high three steals for the Longhorns.