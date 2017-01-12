Brodziansky leads TCU over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Vladmir Brodziansky scored 19 points including the winning basket in the final minute as TCU came from behind to defeat Texas 64-61 on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference action at the Frank Erwin Center.

TCU led 58-57 with 2:02 to play before a pair of free throws by the Longhorns' Andrew Jones pushed Texas to the front. A bucket by the Horned Frogs' Kenrich Williams was matched on the ensuing trip down the floor by Texas' Kerwin Roach II before Brodziansky hit a layup with 50.8 seconds to play to put TCU back in front at 62-61.

Roach got all the way to the basket on the Longhorns' next possession but missed a contested shot and Jaylen Fisher hit two free throws to push the Horned Frogs' advantage to 64-61. Texas got a final chance to tie when TCU's Alex Robinson missed two free throws with 5 second to play but couldn't get a shot up before the clock ran out.

Fisher added 16 points for the Horned Frogs (13-2, 2-2 in Big 12 play) while Williams took 13 rebounds.

The Longhorns (7-9, 1-3 Big 12) were led by Jarrett Allen's 18 points while Tevin Mack added nine points and Jones and Shaquille Cleare hit for eight each.

Texas forged a 10-4 run, keyed by 3-pointers by Mack and Andrew Jones, to cut an early eight-point TCU lead to 18-16 at the 11:37 mark of the opening half.

The Longhorns roared to the front with an 8-0 run over a 1:38 scan of the first half as Roach had a three-point play, Jones hit another 3-pointer and Allen scored on a layup to boost Texas to a 32-26 lead.

But the Horned Frogs answered with a Robinson 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock and a dunk by Brodziansky that cut the advantage to 34-31 with 4:29 to play in the half.

TCU finished the half with a 7-2 run of its own, scoring as another Brodziansky dunk was followed by a Fisher 3-pointer and a Robinson layup with 34 second remaining in the half to grant the Horned Frogs a 38-36 lead at intermission.

TCU outshot Texas 57.1 percent-53.8 percent in the first half and did not go to the free throw line in the first 20 minutes of play.

Fisher led all scorers with 14 points in the half of 5-for-5 shooting (including 4 of 4 from 3-point territory) while Brodziansky added 10 for TCU. Texas was paced by eight points each from Allen and Cleare.

The Horned Frogs missed seven of their first eight shots in the second half and Texas took advantage to assume a 44-41 lead with 13:13 remaining. Four points by Allen highlighted the surge, but it was his block of Fisher's layup attempt on a fast break that helped ignite the Longhorns.

Texas kept up the pace, finding the range via a 3-pointer from Eric Davis, Jr. and then a driving layup by Jacob Young to push its advantage to 53-46 with 8:46 to play.

Just when it looked like Texas had TCU on the ropes, the Horned Frogs reeled off 10 straight points. Brodziansky's jumper at the 6:14 mark put TCU back on top and, after an offensive foul on Allen, Desmond Bane's jumper granted the Horned Frogs a 56-53 lead with 5:23 to play.

TCU led 56-53 with 3:33 to play before Brodziansky poured in a jumper to push the Horned Frog lead to five points. The Longhorns ended a five and a half-minute scoreless drought on the ensuing possession on a basket by Allen and set the stage for the end game.