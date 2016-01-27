Texas 71, TCU 54

Texas’ high-flying freshman guard Kerwin Roach Jr. scored 22 points as the Longhorns built a big lead in the first half and cruised to a 71-54 win against TCU on Tuesday in a Big 12 matchup at the Erwin Center.

The Longhorns also got a surprising career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds from center Prince Ibeh, who usually fills the role as Texas’ defensive stopper. The double-double was the second of his career.

Four of the Longhorns’ first five offensive sets of the game were run for or through Ibeh as Texas worked to take advantage of a size mismatch with TCU’s post players.

TCU, which never led after the first basket of the game, was paced by forward Chris Washburn and guard Malique Trent with nine points apiece. The Horned Frogs have lost seven of their past eight games, with the only win in that stretch against Texas (58-57) on Jan. 9.

Texas outshot TCU 40 percent to 33 percent and had 42 rebounds to the Horned Frogs’ 34.

Texas (13-7, 5-3 in Big 12 play) led 37-27 at halftime behind 46 percent shooting from the floor and 10 points by Roach and despite missing all seven of its 3-pointers. TCU was shackled with foul trouble from the start -- it racked up seven team fouls in the first four and a half minutes -- allowing the Longhorns to score 11 of their points in the half from the free throw line.

The Horned Frogs (9-11, 1-7 in Big 12) cut the Texas lead to 40-34 with 17:42 but the Longhorns reasserted themselves with a 9-2 run over the ensuing six minutes to push their advantage back to 13 points.