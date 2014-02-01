Preview: Texas Christian at Texas Tech

Texas Tech willlook to break its three-game losing skid on Saturday when it hosts Texas Christian,which is mired in a seven-game losing streak. It has been afrustrating season for both Big 12 squads who have gone a combined 2-13 in theconference and finished 2-13 for January. The two teams met on Jan. 18 with Texas Tech prevailing, 60-49, as TCU shot only 20.4 percent and missed 18 of its first 19 shots from the field.Texas Tech is comingoff a 66-58 loss to Kansas State in which the Red Raiders launched 56 shots,but hit only 33.9 percent from the floor, as their second-half comeback fellshort. The Horned Frogs, who have yet to win in 2014, will have had a week torecuperate from a 91-69 hammering at home by No. 11 Kansas last Saturday. It hasbeen an especially rough road lately for TCU, with the Jayhawks marking the fourthranked opponent at the time that the Horned Frogs had faced in their last sixgames.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-10, 0-7 Big 12): Guard Kyan Anderson has been the Horned Frogs‘steadiest all-around option, leading the team in scoring at 14.9 points pergame, free-throw shooting (83 percent) and assists (4.7). Forward Amric Fieldsis averaging 13.8 points and has scored in double figures in seven of his lasteight outings while freshman forward Brandon Parrish is averaging 10.4 points per gameand had a team-high 15 points against Kansas. TCU may be without its leadingrebounder in 6-10 center Karviar Shepherd, who injured his hand against Kansas and isaveraging 7.4 boards this season.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-11, 2-6): The Red Raiders have shared the scoringload, led by forward Jaye Crockett, who is averaging 14.3 points per game and shooting55 percent from the floor. Forward Jordan Tolbert, averaging 11.4 points, and guard RobertTurner (10) have also helped out. Texas Tech’s strong suit has been at the foulline where it leads the Big 12 shooting 74.7 percent with sophomore DustyHannahs shooting an amazing 93.3 percent, hitting 42 of 45 free throws.

TIP-INS

1. The RedRaiders have come up short by an average of 6.7 points in their six Big 12losses.

2. The two Texas rivals meet for the 123rd time with the Red Raiders owning a 75-47 series advantage.

3. TCU has gone7-1 this season when leading at halftime.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 73, TCU 65