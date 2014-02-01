Texas Tech 60,Texas Christian 54: Dejan Kravic scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half to rally thehost Red Raiders past the shorthanded but stubborn, Horned Frogs, who losttheir eighth in a row.

Jaye Crockett added 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blockedshots for Texas Tech (11-11, 3-6 Big 12), which snapped a three-game losing skid despite hitting just 1-of-16 3-point attempts. Dusty Hannahs chipped in 11points off the bench and sophomore Toddrick Gotcher added nine points anda game-high eight rebounds.

Kyan Anderson finished with a game-high 22 points, with three3-pointers, and was 7-of-8 from the foul line for TCU (9-11, 0-8). Amric Fields had nine points and sevenrebounds for the Horned Frogs, who fell for thesecond time this season to the Red Raiders.

TCU only had three available players on its bench and watched Jarvis Rayfoul out in the final minutes, but hung tough the entire game to only trail 53-51with less than a minute left to play. Texas Tech, which made an 8-0 run midwaythrough the second half to gain the lead for good, closed outthe final minute with a 7-3 run to hang on for the win.

Anderson scored 13 of his points in a perfect first half, going 3-of-3from the floor while hitting both of his 3-point attempts and all five of hisfree throws to carry the Horned Frogs, who hit only six of their other 18 field-goal attempts. The Red Raiders went 1-of-10 from 3-point range in the firsthalf, when they led only once, but hung close by forcing nine turnovers toonly trail 28-27 at the half after Anderson scored 11 of TCU’s final 13points before the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK:TCU lost foronly the second time in nine games where it led at halftime. ¦ Texas Tech snappeda 13-game losing streak in the month of February, dating to 2012. ¦ TCUoutrebounded Texas Tech 26-24, despite playing without leading rebounderKarviar Shepherd, who suited up but sat out with an injured hand.