Texas Tech closes out TCU

Texas Tech held TCU scoreless for more than four minutes late in the game and the host Red Raiders were led by three players with at 18 points each in the 75-69 win Wednesday night at Lubbock, Texas.

Guard Keenan Evans led Texas Tech (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) with 20 points. Forward Zach Smith added 19 points and seven rebounds and guard Justin Gray had 18 points and six rebounds.

After a layup by TCU guard Desmond Bane tied the game at 64 with 4:50 left in regulation, the Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) did not score again until guard Kenrich Williams made a layup with 34 seconds left. The basket cut Texas Tech's lead to 70-66.

Williams, who finished with 16 points, converted a 3-point play with 20 seconds left that cut the lead to 72-69.

Evans made two free throws with 15 seconds left to secure the win.

Texas Tech had as much as a 14-point lead in the first half but TCU started to cut into that lead before halftime and continued to make the game competitive throughout the second half.

After the Red Raiders took a 36-22 lead, TCU responded with an 8-2 run and trailed 41-33 at the half.

A 12-3 run to start the second half gave the Horned Frogs a 45-44 lead with 14:44 left in regulation. Forward Vlad Brodziansky, who led TCU with 22 points, had six points and 3-pointers by guard Jalen Fisher and Williams contributed to the pivotal run.

Neither team led by more than six points afterward with the lead changing times five times with four ties in that span.