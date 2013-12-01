(Updated: CORRECTING Anderson’s statistics in Para 2.)

Texas Christian 72, Tulsa 65: Amric Fields scored 17 points off the bench and the Horned Frogs held off a late rally in the semifinals of the Great Alaska Shootout at Anchorage, Alaska.

Brandon Parrish added 15 points and Kyan Anderson had nine and seven assists as Texas Christian advanced to Saturday’s 35th championship game. Charles Hill Jr. contributed 10 points and Christian Gore scored seven of his nine points from the free-throw line for the Horned Frogs (4-2).

James Woodard led Tulsa (1-5) with 13 points and Rashad Smith poured in 11. Woodard, who lifted the Golden Hurricane over Indiana State 63-62 on a 3-pointer with eight seconds left in the tournament opener, scored eight points as Tulsa tried to rally in the final minutes.

Anderson had nine points in the first half as the Horned Frogs went on a 12-2 run to take a 31-22 lead into intermission. Tulsa dug itself a hole with poor shooting in the first half, making only one of its seven attempts from beyond the arc.

Gore’s tip-in extended TCU’s lead to 49-31 midway through the second half. Tulsa cut the deficit to four points on several occasions down the stretch, but Parrish sealed the contest on a critical three-point play with 53 seconds left that increased the lead to 68-61.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulsa edged TCU 50-49 last season. ...The teams meet again on Dec. 21 at Fort Worth, Texas. ... Fields fouled out with 3:07 to play.