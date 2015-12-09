Washington 92, TCU 67

Washington increased its winning streak to three games behind a season-high 32 points from senior guard Andrew Andrews in a 92-67 victory over TCU on Tuesday night in Seattle.

The Huskies (6-2 overall, 4-0 at home) made 48.4 percent of their field-goal attempts.

TCU, led by guard Malique Trent’s 13 points, shot 42.9 percent. Trent and forward Vladimir Brodziansky (10 points) were the only scorers in double figures for the Horned Frogs (4-4).

Andrews, who also had five assists and four steals, made all six of his 3-point attempts and was 8-for-12 overall from the field. Forward Noah Dickerson contributed 11 points and eight rebounds, while forward Donaven Dorsey made all four of his shots to finish with 10 points. Guard David Crisp had 11 points for the Huskies.

Washington pulled away at the end of the first half when the Horned Frogs made only one field goal in the last 6:33. The Huskies went on a 26-4 run to close the half including nine points from Andrews in the final 2:32.

The Huskies committed 19 turnovers but forced TCU into 26. The Horned Frogs mustered only seven assists to go with their high giveaway total. Washington had 18 assists.

More damaging for the Horned Frogs was a 10-for-22 performance from the free-throw line and a 3-for-12 mark from 3-point range.