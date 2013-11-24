Preview: Texas Christian at Washington State

Following a 15-point loss to No. 12 Gonzaga on Thursday, Washington State looks to get back on track as it hosts Texas Christian on Sunday. The Cougars saw a two-game win streak snapped in the loss to the Bulldogs, after opening the season with wins over Cal State Bakersfield and Lamar. Washington State trailed by 16 at halftime and coach Ken Bone noted the Cougars’ inexperience as an issue, saying, “We just don’t have the experience right now to compete with a team at (that level).”

TCU is reeling a bit, narrowly getting past Abilene Christian for its first win of the season on Tuesday after losses to Southern Methodist and Longwood to start the season. Falling to the Lancers in their first ever win over a Big 12 team was particularly disheartening, as coach Trent Johnson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The guys who are on the floor are capable of playing better basketball than what we played today.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (1-2): Jarvis Ray’s 14 points per game leads the Horned Frogs and his hot hand led the way over Abilene Christian, as he finished with a career-best 18 points. Ray is shooting 60 percent from the field early on, including 7-of-10 against the Wildcats. Brandon Parrish (13.7) and Kyan Anderson (10.3) are also averaging double figures, while Karviar Shepherd pitches in averages of eight points and a team-best eight rebounds.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-1): The Cougars are led by DaVonte Lacy, who has averaged 21 points in the early going. Freshman Ike Iroegbu, who totaled 20 against Gonzaga, adds 13.7 points per game and has dished out a team-high eight assists. Royce Woolridge, who ranked second on the team last season, averaging 11 points and shooting 42.6 percent from the field, has struggled thus far, shooting just 7-of-19 and committing a team-high 10 turnovers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Horned Frogs and Cougars have split their two previous meetings, though the teams have not faced each other since Washington State’s 73-52 decision in 2003.

2. The Cougars are at the bottom of the Pac-12 in both points (73.3) and rebounds (36) per game.

3. TCU’s 32.7 rebounds per game ranks last in the Big 12.

PREDICTION: Washington State 73, TCU 70