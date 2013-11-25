Texas Christian 64, Washington State 62: Kyan Anderson, Jarvis Ray and Amric Fields each scored 16 points, while Anderson hit two free throws with five seconds left to lift the visiting Horned Frogs over the Cougars.

Karviar Shepherd added nine points and eight rebounds for TCU (2-2), which won its second straight game after a pair of losses to open the season. Christian Gore pitched in with seven points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs, who won the board battle 34-24.

DaVonte Lacy totaled 18 points for Washington State (2-2), which has lost two in a row after opening the season 2-0. Royce Woolridge contributed 13 points for the Cougars, who shot 36.5 percent.

TCU led 36-25 at the break thanks in part to Ray, who had 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting in the first half. The Horned Frogs were ahead 40-30 with just under 14 minutes left before Washington State took charge from long range, knocking down six 3-pointers in just over five minutes to make it 48-48.

After the Cougars pulled even at 59 on Kernich-Drew’s 3-pointer with 2:48 to play, Ray and Anderson combined to hit three free throws to put TCU back in front. Lacy struck from long range with 14 seconds remaining to tie it before Anderson’s free throws and Lacy’s miss with one second left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ray’s hot hand continued as the senior was 6-for-8 from the field and is 21-for-33 for the season. ... Woolridge came into the game shooting 7-for-19 before knocking down 4-of-5 against the Horned Frogs. ... TCU F Brandon Parrish, who entered play averaging 13.7 points, went scoreless, missing all five of his attempts from the field.