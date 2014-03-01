Preview: Texas Christian at West Virginia

Texas Christian’s five-game winning streak ended against West Virginia on Jan. 4, and the Horned Frogs have not won since. Texas Christian travels to West Virginia on Saturday having lost 15 in a row, its 9-3 start to the season nothing more than a distant memory. The Mountaineers are not playing well either, losing four of their past five games after allowing 44 second-half points in an 83-66 loss at Iowa State on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers feature two of the top three scorers in the Big 12 in Eron Harris and Juwan Staten, but a defense that allows 73.6 points per game has surrendered 80 or more points five times in West Virginia’s past six contests. The Horned Frogs are buried in last place in the Big 12, and are trying to avoid becoming the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2003-04 to finish the season winless in conference play.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Root Sports

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-18, 0-15 Big 12): The combination of an offense ranked 321st in the nation in points per game (63.9) and a defense that has surrendered 80 or more points six times in the past 13 games has helped plunge the Horned Frogs to the bottom of the conference standings. Kyan Anderson is having a strong season despite Texas Christian’s struggles, averaging 16.9 points (fifth in the Big 12) and 4.6 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. The Horned Frogs are the only team in the league averaging fewer points than it allows, giving up an average of 71.4 per contest.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-13, 7-8 Big 12): Staten is second in the conference in scoring at 18.1 points per game, and paces the league in assists at 5.9. Harris is third in scoring at 18 points per contest, but shot just 4-for-14 against Iowa State after scoring 32 points in a loss at Baylor on Saturday. Terry Henderson did not play Wednesday, the second consecutive game the Mountaineers’ guard – who averages 12.1 points – has not played due to an illness.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia is second in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting at 38.4 percent, but misfired on 15-of-20 attempts Wednesday.

2. Harris scored 22 points in the earlier victory over Texas Christian, with Staten adding 15 points.

3. The Horned Frogs have lost their past five games by an average of 23.6 points.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 83, Texas Christian 64