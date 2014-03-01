West Virginia 81, Texas Christian 59: Eron Harris scored 18 points as the host Mountaineers used a big second half to snap a three-game losing streak and hand the Horned Frogs their 16th consecutive loss.

Juwan Staten added 17 points for West Virginia (16-13, 8-8 Big 12), and Nathan Adrian scored 14 points as the Mountaineers outscored Texas Christian (9-19, 0-16) 21-2 in a 5 1/2-minute stretch of the second half. Devin Williams scored 10 points with 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers, who forced 13 turnovers and held the Horned Frogs to 39.2 percent shooting.

Karviar Shepherd scored 14 points to lead Texas Christian, which shot 50 percent in the first half to trail 39-36 at the break. Jarvis Ray finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyan Anderson added 10 points.

Texas Christian drew within 48-42 on Shepherd’s jumper with a little more than 12 minutes remaining, then missed eight of its next nine shots from the field. West Virginia took advantage, scoring 15 unanswered points and 21 of the next 23 – nine coming from Adrian – to move ahead 69-44 on Staten’s basket with 6:49 to play.

Shepherd and Anderson scored 10 points each in the opening half to keep the Horned Frogs close. Christian Gore’s free throws with just under two minutes left tied the game at 36, but Staten’s jumper and Williams’ free throw gave the Mountaineers a three-point advantage at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mountaineers shot 33.3 percent from the field in the first half but went 6-for-12 from 3-point range – three from Chase Connor. … Texas Christian F Amric Fields, the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.1 points, missed his third consecutive game as he deals with issues with his right knee following surgery on the knee last season. … West Virginia improved to 10-0 when allowing fewer than 70 points.