Preview: Texas Southern vs. Arizona
March 19, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Texas Southern vs. Arizona

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS TV, time)

Arizona heads to Portland for Thursday’s second-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region against No. 15 seed Texas Southern as one of the hottest teams in the country. The second-seeded Wildcats, who have won 11 in a row and 17 of their last 18, routed Oregon 80-52 in Saturday’s Pac-12 tournament title game. Brandon Ashley received MVP honors after averaging 19.7 points as the Wildcats became the first team in seven years to win Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles.

While most expect Arizona to have little trouble this weekend, the Wildcats will need to be careful not to overlook Texas Southern, which recorded a 62-58 victory over Southern in the Southwestern Athletic Conference title game and has two impressive non-conference road wins on its resume. The Tigers played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country and defeated both Michigan State (71-64 in overtime) and Kansas State (58-56). They’ll face their toughest test against a balanced Arizona squad that is holding opponents to 58.6 points per game.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (22-12): Coach Mike Davis is leading the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year after the Tigers fell to Cal Poly as a No. 15 seed in last season’s first round. Nine players average at least 12.4 minutes per game, including senior point guard Madarious Gibbs, who averages a team-high 14.2 points along with 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Forward Malcolm Riley, who leads the Tigers with 6.4 rebounds per game, suffered a deep cut on his head in the SWAC title game but expects to play against the Wildcats.

ABOUT ARIZONA (31-3): Miller had high praise during the Pac-12 tournament for Ashley, who combined with fellow forward Stanley Johnson to help shut down the explosive Oregon offense in the title game. Johnson, the conference freshman of the year, averages a team-high 14.1 points on 45 percent shooting along with 6.6 rebounds. The Wildcats’ tenacious defense is led by forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and senior point guard T.J. McConnell, who had 23 assists in three games during the Pac-12 tournament and will likely be charged with slowing down Gibbs in Thursday’s matchup.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face seventh-seeded VCU or No. 10 seed Ohio State in Saturday’s third round.

2. Arizona is 12-5 all-time as a No. 2 seed, including a run to the 2001 national final.

3. Texas Southern lost eight of its first nine games but enters Thursday’s contest riding an 11-game winning streak.

PREDICTION: Arizona 84, Texas Southern 66

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
