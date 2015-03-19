Hollis-Jefferson leads balanced Arizona over Texas Southern

PORTLAND, Ore. - Arizona coach Sean Miller wasn’t pleased with his team’s defensive performance Thursday in a 93-72 second-round victory over Texas Southern in a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup at the Moda Center.

But Miller conceded that the fifth-ranked Wildcats were clicking on all cylinders at the other end.

“It was one of our best offensive performances of the season,” Miller said. “That why we were able to offset a very mediocre defensive performance and won by the margin we did.”

Arizona sophomore forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, sinking 7 of 9 shots from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, despite playing only 24 minutes due to foul trouble.

Freshman forward Stanley Johnson added 22 points on 8-for-11 shooting, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, for the No. 2-seeded Wildcats (32-3). The winners shot .604 from the field -- 5 of 11 on 3-point attempts -- and .889 from the line.

It was the 12th straight victory for Arizona, which will face the winner of the Virginia Commonwealth-Ohio State game in Saturday’s third round.

All five Arizona starters scored in double figures, including junior forward Brandon Ashley with 14 points, junior center Kaleb Tarczewski with 13 and senior guard T.J. McConnell with 12. The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 48-30 in the paint.

“We had a balanced attack,” Miller said. “We got good production inside, and Rondae and Stanley had big games.”

Senior guard Madarious Gibbs scored 15 points and junior forward Chris Thomas added 13 for Texas Southern (22-13), which saw the end to an 11-game win streak.

Arizona has held 21 opponents this season under 60 points this season, and Miller wasn’t at all pleased that the Wildcats yielded 39 points in the second half.

“Our team defense is what has carried us all year,” he said. “We have to get back to being that excellent defensive team.”

Arizona took a 54-33 lead into halftime, shooting .690 from the field (20 for 29) and 1.000 from the foul line (12 for 12) and dominating the boards 18-10. Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points on five-for-five shooting to go with seven rebounds while Johnson scored 11 and McConnell 10 in the first half.

The Wildcats extended the margin to 66-39 early in the second half despite Hollis-Jefferson departing with four fouls. The Tigers never got closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Arizona jumped to a 15-2 lead in the game’s first five minutes, sinking 5 of their first 6 shots from the field to a 1-for-8 start for Texas Southern. They upped the advantage to 42-22 on Johnson’s driving dunk with four minutes left in the first half.

NOTES: Arizona won the rebound battle 35-19. The Wildcats entered the game ranked nationally in rebounding percentage (plus-8.8, second) and field-goal percentage (.489, sixth) ... SWAC champion Texas Southern had wins at Michigan State and Kansas State eight days apart in December. ... Gibbs was the SWAC player of the year, averaging 14.0 points and 4.1 assists. ... Texas Southern’s 11-game win streak came on the heels of an 11-12 start. The Tigers lost to another team in the Portland Regional, Eastern Washington, 86-62 at Spokane in the opener for both schools on Nov. 14. ... Johnson is a USBWA first-team freshman All-American and the Pac-12 freshman of the year. ... Under Miller, Arizona is now 9-3 in the NCAA Tournament, reaching three Sweet 16s and two Elite Eights.