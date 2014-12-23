Preview: Texas Southern at Auburn

After exciting overtime wins by both teams in their previous games, Auburn hosts Texas Southern on Tuesday in a battle of Tigers. Auburn overcame a 14-point deficit against Xavier on Saturday, providing first-year coach Bruce Pearl his biggest victory, 89-88 in double-overtime. Also on Saturday, Texas Southern stunned Michigan State in Lansing, 71-64. KT Harrell scored 24 points, and Malcolm Canada scored 15 and sank two free throws with 14 seconds left in the second extra session as Auburn won its second straight since dropping a 72-61 loss at Clemson. “That was a great win for the program,” Pearl said. “That would have been a hard one not to get. We’ve got some guys who have been battling.” Texas Southern, coming off a 40-point defeat to Gonzaga, got 22 points from Chris Thomas and 20 from Malcolm Riley in the 71-64 OT triumph over the Spartans - its first over a ranked team since 1994.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-8): The Tigers had not beaten a ranked opponent since 16th-ranked Minnesota on Dec. 21, 1994. “We did know it was possible as long as we stayed as a team,” Thomas said. “We’ve played good teams before. We knew we were getting better.” Each of the Lions’ eight losses were by double digits and their only other win was against Lamar. Thomas, a 6-5 guard who transferred from Marshall, leads the team in scoring (15.7), rebounding (4.7) and 3-pointers (12) for a team that has made just 49 and shoots 26.5 percent.

ABOUT AUBURN (5-5): Harrell, a 6-4 senior who started his career at Virginia, leads the team in scoring at 18.2 points per game and shoots 45.6 percent from the floor, including 39.7 percent on 6.8 3-point attempts per game. Antoine Mason, a 6-3 shooting guard, scores 14.5 points per contest, and 6-7 Cinmeon Bowers contributes 13.4 points and 11.5 rebounds. Point guard has been a problem; Auburn has committed 41 more turnovers than assists and main points Tahj Shamsid-Deen and Canada are shooting under 40 percent and combine for 3.7 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Texas Southern is 1-4 in a stretch of 10 straight road games.

2. Mason is the son of former NBA star Anthony Mason and a transfer from Niagara.

3. Harrell has scored 20-plus points in six of 10 games this season, and Bowers has six double-doubles and ranks fourth in the country in rebounding.

PREDICTION: Auburn 72, Texas Southern 56