Preview: Texas Southern at Baylor

Baylor, which suffered its first loss of the season to Illinois, 62-54, on Friday night in the championship game of the Las Vegas Invitational, returns home to host Texas Southern on Monday night. The Bears have won seven straight home games dating to last season and are 25-4 against in-state opponents since 2011-12. Baylor will face a Tigers squad coming in off its lone win of the season, a 71-59 victory over Lamar on Friday.

Baylor has been one of the nation’s premier defensive squads this season. The Bears are allowing 51.5 points per game, which ranks eighth nationally. Baylor held Memphis to 15 second half points in a 71-47 semifinal win in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving night, the fewest points allowed in any half in 11 seasons under coach Scott Drew.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-5): The Tigers return two starters from last year’s team that lost to Cal Poly in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round. Senior point guard Madarious Gibbs is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 assists. Junior forward Chris Thomas, a transfer from Marshall who was dismissed from that program in June for violating team rules, is averaging a team-best 16.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-1): The Bears played the last two games without star point guard Kenny Chery who was sidelined with a foot injury suffered in a 67-51 win over Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 24. Drew had hoped Chery, who is averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 assists, would play in the Las Vegas Invitational title game against Illinois but he couldn’t go. Junior forward Taurean Prince leads the team in scoring (13.2) and had 20 points in the win over Memphis.

TIP-INS

1. Chery’s replacement, junior Lester Medford, was 1-of-11 from the floor, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range, and scored three points in the loss to Illinois.

2. Baylor F Rice Gathers is averaging a team-high 10.5 rebounds and had 15 points and 11 rebounds against Illinois.

3. Baylor is plus-12.3 in rebounding margin and finished with a 47-33 edge on the boards in the loss to the Fighting Illini.

PREDICTION: Baylor 78, Texas Southern 50