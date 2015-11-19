Preview: Texas Southern at Clemson

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell preaches defense first, and so far this season his team has stuck to the game plan. The Tigers will try to stifle another opponent and improve to 3-0 for just the second time in the last five seasons when they host Texas Southern on Thursday.

Clemson has held its first two foes to 30.7 percent shooting - including 8-of-41 from 3-point range - and has owned the battle of the boards in two runaway wins, including a 78-45 triumph over UTSA on Sunday. The Tigers have looked pretty good on the other end of the court, too, as Donte Grantham scored a career-high 22 points - making 5-of-7 3-pointers - and three others hit double figures in the victory. “If you are making the shots that we did, I do believe we have a chance to be,” Brownell said when asked if this could be the best offensive team in his six seasons with the team. “More guys can consistently make 3s this year and it will be a big part of our success - shooting the ball well.” That trend could continue against a Texas Southern team that has allowed an average of 89.5 points in two losses to start the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-2): The Tigers, who were picked to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference, are navigating a challenging non-conference schedule that also features visits to Washington State, Mississippi State, Syracuse and Baylor, and no home games until 2016. They will need to clamp down defensively to compete, and it would also help to support the star tandem of Chris Thomas and Malcolm Riley. The two seniors combined for 44 points on 17-of-26 shooting in a 93-70 loss to Creighton on Saturday but their teammates were 9-of-26 from the floor.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-0): Forward Jaron Blossomgame is averaging 14.5 points - two behind Grantham - in just 23.5 minutes through the first two games, matching Grantham with a 62.5 percent mark from the floor. Senior Jordan Roper has run the show in impressive fashion, dishing out 11 assists against one turnover, while center Landry Nnoko has clogged the middle with 15 rebounds and 11 blocks in two games. The Tigers established several milestones against UTSA by tying their most 3-pointers (12) and assists (22) in 165 games under Brownell and establishing new highs in his tenure for first-half points (48) and first-half field-goal percentage (65.4).

TIP-INS

1. The game is an on-campus portion of the Men Who Speak Up Main Event, which will send both teams to Las Vegas next week for a pair of contests.

2. Clemson G Gabe DeVoe is 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and 1-for-8 inside it.

3. Opponents are shooting 55.6 percent against Texas Southern.

PREDICTION: Clemson 74, Texas Southern 61