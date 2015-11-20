Clemson 76, Texas Southern 56

Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 22 points and sparked a 21-4 run at the outset of the second half as Clemson remained undefeated with a 76-56 non-conference victory Thursday night against Texas Southern at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After opening the season with three consecutive home games, Clemson (3-0) will hit the road to play Massachusetts on Monday in the MGM Grand Main Event Tournament in Las Vegas.

Texas Southern (0-3), in its fourth season under Mike Davis, got off to a strong start, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor in building a 33-31 halftime lead.

But the Tigers opened the second half with a 25-4 run to take command, leading by as much as 23 points when sophomore forward Donte Grantham, who had 11 points, hit a 3-pointer for a 71-48 lead with 3:26 remaining.

Clemson, which connected on 37 percent of its shots from the floor in the first half, shot 60.6 percent in the second half to pull away.

Blossomgame added nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Clemson, which also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from junior center Sidy Djitte, 14 points from senior guard Jordan Roper and 11 points from senior center Landry Nnoko.

Malcolm Riley led Texas Southern with 23 points while playing all 40 minutes.