Preview: Texas Southern at Creighton

The 2014-15 campaign proved to be a sobering one for Creighton, which stumbled to its first losing season in nearly 20 years. The Bluejays figure to get tested right away, however, as they open this season at home Saturday against preseason Southwestern Athletic Conference favorite Texas Southern in an opening-round game of the Men Who Speak Up Main Event.

Creighton expected to take a step back following the graduation of Doug McDermott – the fifth-leading scorer in NCAA history – after the 2013-14 season, but the transition proved to be rougher than expected when the Bluejays endured a nine-game losing streak, including eight in a row to begin Big East play. Creighton’s 14 wins were its fewest since 1995-96 while its .424 winning percentage was the lowest for the school since 1994-95. The Tigers dropped eight of their first nine to begin last season before using an overtime upset at Michigan State in mid-December as a springboard for their second straight berth in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Arizona in the second round. Texas Southern opened its season on Friday, getting routed 86-57 at New Mexico.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-1): Second-team preseason all-conference pick Malcolm Riley (10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds in 2014-15) went 6-for-10 from the field and scored 20 points on Friday, but the rest of his teammates combined to go 11-for-39 as the Tigers struggled offensively without last year’s SWAC Player of the Year Madarious Gibbs. Chris Thomas and preseason SWAC Defensive Player of the Year David Blanks were among two of the three players that scored seven points for Texas Southern, which allowed the Lobos to shoot 59.3 percent. Size figures to be a problem for the Tigers, who have no player taller than 6-9 (starting center Jermaine Davis II and reserve forward Joshua Friar).

ABOUT CREIGHTON (2014-15: 14-19): The Bluejays watched seven seniors move on from the program following last season, leaving behind 6-10 sophomore forward Toby Hegner (6.7 points) as the lone returning starter and guards James Milliken (9.6) and Isaiah Zierden (9.5) as the top returning scorers. A pair of transfers are expected to ease their burden, however, as 5-10 guard Maurice Watson Jr. (13.3 points, 7.1 assists in 2013-14 at Boston Univ.) and 6-8 forward Cole Huff (12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds in 2013-14 at Nevada) are also expected to make significant contributions. In fact, Watson (63) and Huff (46) each have more starts by themselves than any other Bluejay.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has won 86 straight home games against teams that enter with a record of .500 or worse.

2. Texas Southern will not play a single non-conference game at home this season after playing only one last year.

3. The Bluejays are 49-0 in regular-season home games that take place on or before Nov. 26th.

PREDICTION: Creighton 74, Texas Southern 67