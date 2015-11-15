FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creighton 93, Texas Southern 70
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 15, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 2 years ago

Creighton 93, Texas Southern 70

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Creighton 93, Texas Southern 70

Creighton ran away from the Texas Southern 93-70 in its season opener Saturday night, catapulted by a late first-half run and a game-high 18 points from freshman guard Khyri Thomas.

After leading by only three points with nine minutes to play in the first half, the Blue Jays (1-0) broke off a 21-6 run over the next six minutes, and went into the break with a 46-30 lead.

Related Coverage

Texas Southern (0-2) scored the first points of the night on an Orlando Coleman 3-pointer, and continued to trade leads with Creighton throughout the first few minutes, but once the Bluejays ripped off the long run, it was clear the tide has turned in their favor.

Creighton’s dominant stretch continued into the second half, with the Bluejays ripping off a 27-9 run and taking a 73-39 lead with 10:39 to play.

Leading the way for Texas Southern was senior forward Chris Thomas with 26 points.

Creighton junior guard Isaiah Zierden also dropped 15 in the win, and senior big man Geoffrey Groselle contributed seven points while ripping down eight boards.

The biggest discrepancy between the two teams came in the form of inside scoring as Creighton outscored the visitors 48-26 in the paint.

Texas Southern also had 20 turnovers, which the Bluejays turned into 30 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.