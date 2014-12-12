Preview: Texas Southern at Florida

Florida gained confidence with a red-hot shooting performance in its last game and looks to build on that when Texas Southern visits Friday. The Gators made 63.8 percent of their shots overall and 10-of-19 from 3-point range in a rout of Yale on Monday after losses to North Carolina and Kansas. “We’re getting better,” Florida guard Michael Frazier II told reporters. “We’ve still got a long way to go so we can’t be satisfied, but I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Gators have lost four games by a combined 20 points, including an overtime defeat to Georgetown, while struggling on the offensive end (42.6 percent shooting). Florida has done the job defensively, allowing 59.5 points and recording eight steals per contest. The Tigers have dropped all six of their road games, beating Lamar at home for their only victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-6): The Tigers have tested themselves against major conference teams such as Indiana, Tennessee, SMU and Baylor -- dropping all four by an average of 17.5 points – and are playing Florida for the first time. Marshall transfer Chris Thomas leads the team in scoring (16.3) and rebounding (6.1) while Madarious Gibbs contributes 11 points and 5.5 assists per game. Deverell Biggs, a transfer from Nebraska, is averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Tigers, who allow 48.4 percent shooting.

ABOUT FLORIDA (4-4): Coach Billy Donovan saw better ball movement from the Gators in the 85-47 victory over Yale, which had beaten defending national champion Connecticut in its previous game. “I thought that we played our identity for the whole game offensively,” Donovan told reporters. “When we don’t do that, we really struggle to score.” Frazier leads the team in scoring (14.9) and made 3-pointers (20) while Dorian Finney-Smith (10.3 points) and Jon Horford (9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds) are other solid contributors.

TIP-INS

1. Frazier has made at least one 3-pointer in 30 consecutive games, the fourth-longest streak in Florida history.

2. Texas Southern coach Mike Davis went 115-79 at Indiana, leading the Hoosiers to the NCAA title game in 2002.

3. Gators G Eli Carter, averaging nine points, has missed three of the last four games with a foot injury and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Florida 88, Texas Southern 60