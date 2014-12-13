(Updated: CHANGES time of Robinson’s three-point play to 2:25 in graph 4 Light editing throughout)

Florida 75, Texas Southern 50: Freshman Devin Robinson recorded a career-high 15 points to lead the way as the Gators rolled over the visiting Tigers.

Chris Walker contributed 12 points while Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Florida (5-4), which shot 54.4 percent from the field. Michael Frazier II had 11 points, Jon Horford added 10 and Kasey Hill dished out seven assists for the Gators.

Deverell Biggs registered a game-high 18 points for Texas Southern (1-7), which turned the ball over 16 times and shot 33.3 percent from the floor. Chris Thomas collected 14 of his 15 points in the second half for the Tigers.

Florida scored the first nine points of the game and Frazier drained a 3-pointer to help the Gators score seven straight to push their lead the 26-11. Robinson’s three-point play gave Florida its biggest advantage of 19 with 2:25 left in the opening half before settling for a 39-22 edge at intermission.

Texas Southern scored eight straight to pull within 48-35 early in the second half before the Gators responded by scoring eight in a row, capped by a Finney-Smith 3-pointer. The Tigers could not make another run and Frazier’s three-point play with 2:42 to go increased the lead to 25 as Florida sealed its second straight win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Frazier went 2-of-7 from 3-point range and has made at least one behind the arc in 31 consecutive games, the fourth longest streak in Florida history. … Texas Southern has taken on five major-conference teams in the first month of the season -- Indiana, Tennessee, SMU, Baylor and Florida -- and lost to all of them by an average of 19 points. … Gators G Eli Carter, who missed three of the last four games with a foot injury, returned to the lineup and scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers.