Preview: Texas Southern at Gonzaga

Eighth-ranked Gonzaga figures to add another victory to its ledger when it hosts Texas Southern on Monday. The Bulldogs notched an impressive 87-74 road win at UCLA on Saturday as they shot 58.5 percent and never once trailed while playing their typical brand of team basketball. “The key was that we played our style of basketball and shared the ball,” guard Byron Wesley told reporters. “We had poise down the stretch and our guys are used to playing in big games.”

Wesley, a transfer from USC, had 20 points and nine rebounds against UCLA and has fit in well with Gonzaga, providing coach Mark Few with an experienced combo guard. Texas Southern lost 75-50 to Florida on Friday after a loss to Baylor earlier in the week and after facing Gonzaga, the Tigers visit Michigan State, Auburn and Kansas State. “We play these games to play against great teams, to see how they play and copy what they do so our guys can see it firsthand,” coach Mike Davis said after the loss to Florida.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-7): Forward Chris Thomas and guard Deverell Biggs have performed admirably for a squad that is often outmanned – and will be again versus Gonzaga. Thomas is averaging team-leading marks in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (5.4) while Biggs is contributing 11.4 points per game. The Tigers average 59.9 points and have been held below 60 points four times.

ABOUT GONZAGA (9-1): Forward Kyle Wiltjer has fit in well with the Bulldogs after starting his career at Kentucky before transferring to the Pacific Northwest. Wiltjer poured in 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting against UCLA and his fourth 20-point outing of the season raised his team-leading average to 17.2. “Kind of vintage Kyle,” Few told reporters. “He threw some running hooks in, mixed in some 3s, he’s really, really skilled.”

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga G Kevin Pangos is averaging 5.7 points on 6-of-25 shooting over the last three games.

2. Biggs (18) and Thomas (15) combined for 33 of the Tigers’ 50 points against Florida.

3. Wesley has scored 20 points in consecutive games, shooting 17-of-22 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 86, Texas Southern 55