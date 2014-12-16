FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gonzaga 94, Texas Southern 54
December 16, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

Gonzaga 94, Texas Southern 54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 8 Gonzaga 94, Texas Southern 54: Kyle Wiltjer scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the Bulldogs routed the Tigers.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and six rebounds for Gonzaga (10-1), which shot 63.6 percent from the field while improving to 6-0 at home. Silas Melson scored 13 points and Kevin Pangos added 11 points and six assists.

Deverell Biggs and Madarious Gibbs scored 12 points apiece to lead Texas Southern (1-8), which lost its third straight game. David Blanks added 11 for the Tigers, who shot 35.6 percent from the field and 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

Gonzaga scored the first nine points and steadily stretched out its lead. Texas Southern trailed by 14 on Gibbs’ layup with 4:33 to go in the first half before the Bulldogs scored 19 consecutive points.

The first 10 points of the run ended the half with Gonzaga up 40-16 and Gary Bell Jr., Pangos and Wiltjer all hit 3-pointers to start the second half to increase the margin to 33 points. The lead reached 81-37 on two free throws by Kyle Dranginis with six minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wiltjer registered his third straight 20-point outing and is 27-of-38 from the field during the stretch. … Tigers F Jason Carter was 2-of-15 from the field and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. … Gonzaga was 10-of-19 from 3-point range with Pangos and Wiltjer each making three.

