Preview: Texas Southern at Indiana

Mike Davis had the unenviable task of replacing a legend when Indiana fired coach Bobby Knight 14 years ago so he is well aware of what awaits when he brings Texas Southern into Assembly Hall for Monday’s matchup with the Hoosiers. Davis and the Tigers will be a decided underdog against Indiana, which advanced to the national title game in the second of Davis’ six seasons as its head coach. “I’m looking forward to it, excited about it,” Davis said. “I have some unbelievable memories there.”

While Texas Southern was blown out at Eastern Washington 86-62 on Friday, the Hoosiers set a school record for points in a season opener with a 116-65 drubbing of Mississippi Valley State - a rival of the Tigers in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Indiana shot a blistering 66.7 percent and hit 11 of its first 14 3-point attempts before finishing 11-of-23 from long range. “We shot it well tonight. We got open looks,” Hoosiers coach Tom Crean said. “Are we going to have a chance to score points? Absolutely.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-1): Davis enters his third year with the Tigers and guided them to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season, but he must replace his top two scorers, including SWAC Player of the Year Aaric Murray, a 21.6-point producer. Texas Southern struggled in its season opener while playing without forward Jose Rodriguez, their leading returning scorer at 11.4 points, and starting point guard Madarious Gibbs. Junior-college transfer Tonnie Collier came off the bench to score a game-high 23 points while forward Chris Thomas, a transfer from Marshall, chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds.

ABOUT INDIANA (1-0): Outside shooting was a glaring weakness last season for the Hoosiers, but they appear to have gone a long way toward solving the problem with the additions of highly touted freshman James Blackmon Jr. and graduate transfer Nick Zeisloft. Blackmon earned praise from Crean - “He’s almost as good off the dribble three as he is off the catch and shoot three, which is very unique” - after scoring a game-high 25 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc in the opener. Zeisloft, who launched 169 3-point attempts at Illinois State last season, was 3-for-5 from long range and finished with 16 points.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana committed a Big Ten-worst 15.1 turnovers last season and had 19 in its opener.

2. Davis won 115 games in six seasons with the Hoosiers.

3. Indiana’s next four opponents - Texas Southern, SMU, Lamar and Eastern Washington - are part of the Hoosiers Showcase.

PREDICTION: Indiana 94, Texas Southern 61