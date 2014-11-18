(Updated: CHANGES 3-pointer to Blackmon in Para 4 INSERTS first name of Nevin Johnson in Para 5)

Indiana 83, Texas Southern 64: Freshman guard Robert Johnson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half as the Hoosiers eased to victory over former coach Mike Davis and the visiting Tigers.

Yogi Ferrell added 20 points and seven assists for Indiana (2-0), which finished 10-of-15 from 3-point range. Freshman James Blackmon Jr. netted 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Hanner Mosquera-Perea scored a career-high 12 to go with five blocked shots.

Tonnie Collier came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points for Texas Southern (0-2), which again was without injured starters Jose Rodriguez and Madarious Gibbs. Deverell Biggs and Nevin Johnson added 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Chris Thomas was also in double figures with 10.

The Tigers were within 20-18 midway through the opening half before Blackmon canned a 3-pointer and Mosquera-Perea scored six straight points in a 14-2 burst to open a 14-point lead with just under four minutes remaining. A three-point play by Johnson extended the lead to 19 before the Hoosiers settled for a 44-29 edge at the half.

Nevin Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer during a 7-0 spurt to draw the visitors within 10, but Blackmon answered with back-to-back 3s to give Indiana a 60-44 lead with just over 13 1/2 minutes to play. Johnson hit again from behind the arc as the Tigers closed within 11, but they would get no closer as the Hoosiers pushed the advantage back to 20.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mosquera-Perea’s previous career-high point total was eight points, set on three occasions last season. ... Davis, who won 115 games in six seasons after he was named to replace the fired Bob Knight in 2000, received a warm pregame welcome from the crowd. ... Hoosiers F Troy Williams and G Stanford Robinson served the final games of their four-game suspensions for violating team rules.