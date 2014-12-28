Preview: Texas Southern at Kansas State

KansasState looks to build on a three-game winning streak when it takes ona Texas Southern team that pulled one of the biggest upsets in thenation just a week ago. The Tigers defeated nationally-rankedMichigan State in overtime on the Spartans’ home floor last Saturday,then fell by one at Auburn on Tuesday. With that in mind, theWildcats had better be ready for a fight, as the Texas Southernconfidence level likely is sky high.TheWildcats are scoring 71.5 points a game, with a trio of playersscoring in double figures, led by Marcus Foster’s 14.8 points. Fosterlikes to bomb away from long range, hitting 35 of his 52 made fieldgoals from 3-point range. Nino Williams, on the other hand, plays inthe paint, averaging 13.2 points and a team-best 4.8 rebounds, whileThomas Gipson is shooting 67.9 percent from the field on his way to11.5 points a contest.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Midwest

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-9):Forget moral victories, Texas Southern is out for more actual wins.Coach Mike Davis’ squad can point to the win over Michigan State as apossible turning point for the team, though the Tigers would have beenhappier to follow that up with a victory over Auburn. Theywon’t be looking to lay down for Kansas State either, expecting to becompetitive and win against the Wildcats. “This was a game Ithought we had a chance to win because of the skill that we played,”Davis said after the Auburn loss. “This was an experience for us,and hopefully we can learn and grow from this experience.”

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (7-4):Williams seems to be hitting his stride at just the right time forKansas State, leading the team in scoring in each of their last threegames and pacing the team in rebounding in three of its last four.Williams credits more understanding of the Wildcats’ system and onfocusing more on rebounding, which has led to more scoring. “I‘vebeen trying to rebound more and I’ve been scoring more — it‘sweird,” Williams told the Manhattan Mercury. “Coach (Bruce Weber)challenged me and (Gipson) to get more rebounds after (the MauiInvitational in) Hawaii. I’ve just been trying to crash the boards,and I just happen to be scoring.”

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State is 18-1 innonconference home games under Weber.

2. Chris Thomas leads TexasSouthern in scoring (15.3), rebounding (4.7) and steals (1.8).

3. Gipson needs just one point toreach the 1,000-point plateau for his career.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 74,Texas Southern 65