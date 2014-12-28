Texas Southern 58, Kansas State 56

(Updated: CORRECTS “Riley” to “Gibbs” in note 1)

Texas Southern 58, Kansas State56: Jason Carter had seven points, including the game-winning shot atthe buzzer, to lead the visiting Tigers to an improbable upset of theWildcats.

Down four with two seconds to play,Tonnie Collier was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit two freethrows, missing the third intentionally which was rebounded by Chris Thomas, who tied the score with a layup. Kansas State threw the inbounds pass out of bounds, giving the ball back to Texas Southern (3-9) under its basket, and Carter scored on a quick jumper in the lane off the ensuing inbounds pass to give the Tigers their second major upset in ninedays.

Marcus Foster led Kansas State(7-5) with 17 points while Nino Williams added 11 points and fiverebounds. The Wildcats were hurt by 8-of-20 shooting from thefree-throw line, including six misses in the final 1:09.

Kansas State jumped out quickly,scoring the game’s first nine points and building its lead up to 11on Wesley Iwundu’s jumper with 11:59 to go in the half. But Texas Southernresponded with a 9-2 run and pulled within two on Malcolm Riley‘slayup at the buzzer to end the first half.

Texas Southern took its firstlead in the opening minutes of the second half, and pushed the advantage to as much as seven on Gibbs’ jumper with 10:32to go, but the Wildcats turned up their defense, holding the Tigersscoreless for nearly seven minutes to go back in front with 6:22 toplay. Texas Southern pulled within threewith 16 seconds to play on Madarius Gibbs’ layup, and Williams madeonly 1-of-2 with 15 seconds to play to set up the wild finish.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Gibbs and Thomas led the Tigers with 15 points apiece. …Texas Southern won the board battle 32-23, led by Thomas’ 10. …Texas Southern upset Michigan State 71-64 in overtime on the road on Dec. 20 andlost by one at Auburn on Tuesday.