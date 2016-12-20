LSU wins fourth straight, defeats College of Charleston

LSU squandered a 13-point second-half lead, but scored the final 10 points of the game to defeat the College of Charleston 75-65 in a nonconference game Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The Tigers (8-2) won their fourth straight and finished 7-0 in their pre-conference home schedule. They visit Wake Forest on Thursday.

The Cougars, 8-4 after seeing a five-game win streak ends, visit Western Carolina on Thursday.

Duop Reath led LSU with 23 points, Brandon Sampson scored 20, including the basket that put the Tigers ahead to stay, and Craig Victor II had 18 points.

Joe Chealey led Charleston with 23 points and Jarrell Brantley had 11.

Victor, Sampson and Reath each scored four points as LSU quickly extended its five-point halftime lead to 49-36 early in the second half.

Grant Riller scored five points as the Cougars scored seven straight and Chevez Goodwin's dunk got them within 53-50.

Charleston finally caught up when Marquise Pointer's jumper evened the score at 60 with 4:13 remaining.

Antonio Blakeney's 3-pointer broke the tie before the Cougars tied the score again at 63 and 65.

Sampson's jumper gave the Tigers the lead for good with 1:29 left and a basket by Patterson and another by Sampson extended the lead as the Cougars didn't score again.

Victor and Reath scored six points each as LSU took an early 17-9 lead.

Goodwin and Chealey both made 3-pointers as Charleston got within 22-19.

The Cougars got inside consistently and Chealey made four free throws and Brantley three as they briefly took the lead, 32-31.

But Charleston didn't score in the final 2:30 and Reath made two free throws and Blakeney and Jalyn Patterson each made a basket, leaving the Tigers with a 37-32 halftime lead.