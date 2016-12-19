TCU dominates Texas Southern

Chris Washburn led a balanced scoring effort for a TCU team that shot the ball well and dominated the boards in a 96-59 victory over Texas Southern on Sunday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Washburn came off the bench to post 15 points and nine rebounds for TCU (10-1), which has won three in a row since losing to SMU. Alex Robinson scored 13 points. Jaylen Fisher and Kenrich Williams had 12 points apiece.

Demontrae Jefferson scored 15 points but was 4-of-19 shooting for Texas Southern (4-8), which has lost seven in a row. Jalan McCloud added 13 points.

The Horned Frogs staged an early run to take an 8-2 lead on a 3-pointer by Fisher. Two free throws by Fisher put TCU up 19-8 later in the opening period. The Horned Frogs went up by 12 on a jumper by Vladimir Brodziansky, stretched the lead to 16 on a 3-pointer by Williams and took a 40-26 advantage into the locker room at the break.

TCU extended its lead to 19 on a layup by Williams early in the second half. Two free throws by Brodziansky put the Horned Frogs up 50-28. Michael Williams made a 3-pointer later in the half to cap a 12-1 run, putting TCU up 63-32. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 39 points late in the game.

TCU shot 52.9 percent from the field, made 8 of 20 from 3-point range and converted 16 of 23 free-throw opportunities. The Horned Frogs amassed a massive 50-27 rebounding advantage, recorded eight steals and blocked five shots.

Washburn was the game's top rebounder. Brodziansky, Williams and Karviar Shepherd grabbed six rebounds apiece.

Texas Southern shot 33.9 percent from the field and made just 5 of 22 from beyond the arc.