Preview: Texas Southern at Louisville

With Louisville continuing to ramp up its preparation for a brutal stretch beginning right before Christmas, coach Rick Pitino made sure to remind his team it has plenty of work to do in a short amount of time. The 13th-ranked Cardinals attempt to secure their 52nd victory in their last 53 home contests Saturday when they host Texas Southern in the first meeting between the schools.

"I think we're good at a lot of things. I don't think we're great at anything. We hope to get there, though, in a hurry - before the next two weeks," Pitino said following Wednesday's 74-51 rout of Southern Illinois, which could manage only 19 field goals on 72 possessions and shot 5-of-24 beyond the arc. One of several reasons the Hall-of-Fame coach wants to get "great" in a hurry is because the Cardinals are staring at a four-game run from Dec. 21-Jan.4 in which they will face No. 7 Kentucky, No. 12 Virginia, No. 9 Indiana and No. 22 Notre Dame in succession. The Cardinals lead the country in adjusted defensive efficiency - according to kenpom.com - and will put that to the test against the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Tigers, who are only halfway through their season-opening 16-game road trip. Texas Southern dropped its third contest in a row last Saturday following a four-game winning streak, falling 74-70 at Southern Illinois.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (4-4): Well-traveled junior guard Zach Lofton (21 points per game), who is on his fourth college team and playing Division I basketball for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, is a two-time SWAC Player of the Week winner and has already scored at least 24 points four times. Sophomore forward and reigning conference player of the year Derrick Griffin (12.1 points, 9.4 boards) ranks second in Division I in offensive rebounding (5.1) and is tied for 11th in double-doubles (five) after setting a league record with 19 last season. Demontrae Jefferson - a 5-7 freshman guard who was rated as high as a four-star recruit by Rivals 150 in 2015 - is expected to make his Tigers' debut Saturday.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (8-1): The frontcourt took center stage Wednesday, as senior center Mangok Mathiang (7.2 points, 6.4 rebounds) needed only 22 minutes to collect 15 points - two off his career high - and six boards, while athletic junior forward Jaylen Johnson (9.2, 8.2) contributed nine points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks after seeing his minutes reduced recently. Sophomore Deng Adel (9.9, 4.7) posted his first double-double against Southern Illinois with 12 points and a career-high 12 boards, nearly doubling his previous personal best of seven last season. Leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (11.3 points) has failed to score in double figures in three straight outings, but the sophomore guard paces the ACC with 2.4 steals per game.

TIP-INS

1. With his next win, Pitino will record his 400th victory at Louisville.

2. Texas Southern hasn't played a home game in November or December since defeating Lamar 71-59 on Nov. 28, 2014.

3. The Cardinals are 6-0 all-time against SWAC opponents and 47-3 in first-time meetings under Pitino, including 18-1 since the 2010-11 season.

PREDICTION: Louisville 74, Texas Southern 57