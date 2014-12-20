Texas Southern 71, Michigan State 64 (OT)

Texas Southern 71, No. 22 Michigan State 64 (OT): Chris Thomas scored a game-high 22 points, including six free throws in overtime, as the visiting Tigers shocked the Spartans.

Malcolm Riley had the go-ahead basket to start the extra period and finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern (2-8), which shot 53.2 percent from the field. Jason Carter chipped in with 13 points off the bench while Madarious Gibbs added nine points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Tigers.

Matt Costello led the way with a career-high 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Michigan State (8-4), which shot 39.3 percent from the field to see a three-game win streak end. Denzel Valentine recorded 15 points for the Spartans, who came in leading the nation in 3-point percentage but went 4-of-21 from the behind the arc Saturday.

David Blanks drained a 3-pointer, Riley slammed home a dunk and Gibbs made a jumper as Texas Southern ran off seven straight early in the second half to even the score at 34. Valentine scored eight during Michigan State’s 14-6 burst to take a 50-42 lead, but the Tigers battled back to go ahead 53-52 on Jason Carter’s 3-pointer with 1:25 left.

Valentine made two free throws, but Carter answered on a basket inside and Javon Bess made 1-of-2 free throws with 6.8 seconds left to send it into overtime. Riley had a basket and two free throws as Texas Southern started overtime on an 8-1 run and held off the Spartans from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State G/F Branden Dawson fractured his left wrist against Eastern Michigan on Wednesday and is expected to miss at least one more game. … Texas Southern won its only home game against Lamar 71-59 on Nov. 28 and plays 15 of its first 16 games on the road. … Costello has made 20-of-27 shots from the field and is averaging 13.3 points the last four games for the Spartans.