Preview: Texas Southern at Mississippi State

Mississippi State looks to earn its third consecutive win when it hosts Texas Southern on Wednesday. The Bulldogs beat Missouri State 84-70 to finish seventh in the Puerto Rico Tipoff before downing UT Martin 76-51 on Saturday as first-year head coach Ben Howland, who has led three different teams to the NCAA Tournament, tries to create a winning culture in Starkville after three straight losing seasons.

Mississippi State is 24-4 against opponents currently in the Southwestern Athletic Conference but will be wary of the Tigers after dropping a 76-72 decision to SWAC foe Southern earlier in the season. The Bulldogs beat Texas Southern 95-64 in the only previous meeting between the teams in 1996 and they hope for a repeat performance in order to climb above .500. “I feel like we’re getting into a rhythm,” senior forward Travis Daniels told reporters. “We’ve just got to get used to winning and we’ll see how it goes from there.” The Tigers have secured back-to-back berths in the NCAA Tournament but are off to a slow start after dropping four of their first five games, including a 77-65 loss to Washington State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-5): Preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection Malcolm Riley scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half of the loss to Washington State. Chris Thomas, who is the Tigers’ leading returning scorer, added 20 points against the Cougars to finish in double figures for the ninth time in his last 11 games. Jose Rodriguez is averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season after missing the entire 2014-15 campaign with torn knee ligaments.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (3-3): Quinndary Weatherspoon was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after he went 6-of-6 from the floor en route to a career-high 16 points in the win over UT Martin on Saturday. “I‘m honored to get this award but all the credit goes to my teammates and to my coaches,” Weatherspoon told reporters. “I just do what my coach tells me to do and I play within the offense.” Backup quarterback Elijah Staley, who appeared in two games for the football team this season, was added to the basketball roster Monday and will wear No. 33.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi State has won eight of its last 11 non-conference home games.

2. Bulldogs F Gavin Ware needs 16 rebounds to move into 10th place on the school’s all-time rebounding list.

3. Riley has scored 23 or more points in three of his first five games this season.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 82, Texas Southern 73