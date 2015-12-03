Mississippi State 86, Texas Southern 73

Using a spurt that bridged both halves, Mississippi State captured an 86-73 nonconference win over Texas Southern Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

Forward Gavin Ware led the balanced Bulldogs (4-3) with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double. Forward Travis Daniels added 18 points, while guard Craig Sword scored 16 before fouling out and reserve guard I.J. Ready tallied 11 points.

Forward Derrick Griffin, playing his first game of the season, paced the Tigers (1-7) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Forwards Chris Thomas and Malcolm Riley each scored 15 points and guard Jerron Martin tossed in 10.

Playing its eighth straight road game, Texas Southern led most of the first 10 minutes and was still within 35-32 after Martin drained a 3-pointer with 3:08 left in the first half.

But Mississippi State expanded the lead to 45-37 at halftime after Ready stuck a 3-pointer, then answered Griffin’s dunk to start the second half with nine straight points. When Sword made a layup with 15:53 left, the Bulldogs owned a 54-39 advantage.

Texas Southern pulled within 69-65 when Riley hit a layup at the 6:43 mark, but Mississippi State responded with an 11-1 run over the next four minutes to salt it away.