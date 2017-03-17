Preview: Texas Southern vs. North Carolina

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

North Carolina has some unfinished business to take care of in the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels' mission to complete their task begins on Friday when the No. 1 seed in the South Region takes on 16th-seeded Texas Southern in Greenville, S.C.

Last season, North Carolina advanced to the national championship game before losing to Villanova on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. This time around, both schools are No. 1 seeds and could potentially meet in the title game once again, but the first step for the Tar Heels is to get past the SWAC champion Tigers. Texas Southern has won nine straight games and certainly won't be intimidated after playing Arizona, Louisville, Cincinnati and Baylor earlier this season. That said, the Tigers lost each of those games by 20-plus points and may be overwhelmed by a Tar Heels team that has never failed to make the Elite Eight as a No. 1 seed under coach Roy Williams.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (23-11): The Tigers are not an elite defensive team as they rank 168th nationally in points allowed per game, but they held Grambling State to 57 points in the SWAC semifinals and limited Alcorn State to 50 to win the tournament title. Kevin Scott had 15 points and 12 rebounds in that one and has really upped his rebounding in the last five games. Zach Lofton leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game but has totaled 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting in the last two contests.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (27-7): The Tar Heels were a surprise No. 1 seed according to some experts after they lost to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC tournament, although they did defeat Wisconsin, Florida State, Notre Dame, Duke and Louisville earlier in the season. Justin Jackson has emerged as the best player on the team - and in the ACC, according to the league's award voters - after averaging 18.1 points to lead four double-digit scorers for North Carolina. Joel Berry II (14.8 points) has combined with Jackson to make 166 3-pointers, while Kennedy Meeks (12.6 points, 9.1 rebounds) posted 19 points and 12 boards in the semifinal loss to Duke.

TIP-INS

1. In his last three games, Tar Heels F Isaiah Hicks is averaging 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds on 18-of-25 shooting.

2. In his last five games, North Carolina F Theo Pinson - a key reserve for the ACC regular-season champions - is shooting 7-of-26 with more turnovers (10) than field goals.

3. North Carolina leads the nation in rebounds per game (43.5).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 93, Texas Southern 71