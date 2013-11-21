Preview: Texas Southern at Stanford

Chasson Randle looks to continue his strong start on Thursday when Stanford hosts Texas Southern, which boasts one of the country’s top post players in 6-10 center Aaric Murray. Stanford bounced back from a 112-103 loss to BYU with two straight wins behind the play of Randle, who is averaging a team-high 23.5 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. “Chasson gives us determination,” coach Johnny Dawkins said of his junior point guard. “He is a very determined young man. He’s really on a mission.”

The Cardinal, who were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 preseason media poll, have used the same starting lineup of Randle, Anthony Brown, Dwight Powell, Stefan Nastic and Josh Huestis in each of their first four games. Brown has scored in double figures in four straight games for the first time in his career and Powell is averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. Stanford’s biggest concern might be its lack of depth, especially after the Cardinal received only one field goal from its bench in Sunday’s 66-57 victory over Denver.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-3): The Tigers, preseason favorites to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference, are averaging 83.2 points while allowing 82.6. Murray is averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds, while 6-7 forward Jose Rodriguez drew high praise from Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith after collecting 29 points and 10 rebounds in the Tigers’ 80-71 loss on Monday. “He knew how to get you on his shoulder, get you on his hip and attack his basket,” Smith said. “We tried a lot of people on Jose Rodriguez, and it didn’t work.”

ABOUT STANFORD (3-1): After yielding 112 points to BYU, the Cardinal has allowed an average of 57.5 points in wins over Northwestern and Denver. Huestis is averaging 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds, and he tied Matt Haryasz for fourth place in school history on the career blocks list at 130 in Monday’s win. Powell will attempt to slow down the powerful Texas Southern frontcourt along with Huestis and Nastic, who has shown improvement while making 10 of his first 18 shots.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 66-24 at home under Dawkins.

2. Texas Southern second-year coach Mike Davis reached the NCAA Tournament championship game while coaching Indiana in 2002.

3. Stanford is shooting 71.3 percent from the foul line and making an average of 20.5 per game.

PREDICTION: Stanford 84, Texas Southern 73