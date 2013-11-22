Stanford 97, Texas Southern 71: Anthony Brown scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cardinal dominated the second half in a rout of the visiting Tigers.

Josh Huestis had 18 points and six rebounds and Chasson Randle added 15 points for Stanford (4-1), which won its third straight following a 112-103 loss to BYU. Brown, who missed most of last season with a hip injury, made nine of his 13 shots from the field and went 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Aaric Murray led Texas Southern (2-4) with 28 points on 9-of-25 shooting and Jose Rodriguez added 24 points and six assists. The Tigers were held to 35.4 percent shooting after entering the game averaging 83.2 points while shooting 46.6 percent.

The Tigers took their final lead of the game at 42-41 on Rodriguez’s 3-pointer with 3:03 left in the first half. Brown hit three 3-pointers over the next three minutes to give Stanford a seven-point lead at the break, and the Cardinal outscored Texas Southern 46-27 in the second half.

Aaron Bright scored a season-high 12 points and Dwight Powell had 11 points and eight rebounds for Stanford, which continues play in the Legends Classic next week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. After yielding 112 points to BYU, the Cardinal has allowed an average of 62 points during their three-game win streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stanford was 13-of-26 from beyond the arc and has made at least one 3-pointer in 393 consecutive games. … Eleven different players scored for the Cardinal, who improved to 67-24 at home under coach Johnny Dawkins. … Brown has scored in double figures in five straight games for the first time in his career.