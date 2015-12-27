Preview: Texas Southern at Syracuse

In its final tuneup before ACC action tips off, Syracuse welcomes Texas Southern to the Carrier Dome on Sunday afternoon. The Orange have won two straight following a stretch of three losses in four games and have a good chance to make it three victories in a row against a struggling Tigers squad.

Syracuse placed five players in double figures last time out for the first time in more than a year, breezing to an 82-60 win over Montana State. Michael Gbinije registered a team-high 17 points and received plenty of support, including some help from unlikely sources. “We’re a work in progress,” interim coach Mike Hopkins told the media. “We’re going to keep getting better and better. ... We had a great team effort - they did it together with 22 assists, a lot of guys got involved. We have a good sense of happiness right before the holiday.” Texas Southern, meanwhile, is 0-5 on its seven-game road trip, although many of those defeats have been competitive.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-9): The Tigers have played eight of their 10 games on the road and are in the midst of a month-long stretch without a home contest. Their current five-game skid has featured respectable losses to Washington State, Mississippi State, Stephen F. Austin, Central Michigan and Iona - all by 13 points or fewer. Malcolm Riley (18.2 points per game) and Derrick Griffin (16.5) are the team’s leading scorers, while Orlando Coleman (23 points) and Chris Thomas (18) are coming off strong performances in the loss to Iona.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (9-3): While Gbinije has been a stalwart for Syracuse’s offense, the frontcourt has been a mystery all season long. DaJuan Coleman finally stepped up against Montana State with a season-high 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting, while Chinonso Obokoh was 5-of-7 for a career-high 11 points during a 12-minute run. Malachi Richardson followed three strong games with a seven-point performance in which he went 0-of-4 from 3-point range, dropping him to 8-of-50 from beyond the arc over his last seven contests.

TIP-INS

1. Gbinije has made multiple 3-pointers in every game this season.

2. Orange G Trevor Cooney (13.5 points per game) has shot above 40 percent only twice in 12 contests.

3. Griffin is 8-of-21 from the foul line this season.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 72, Texas Southern 49