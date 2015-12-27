Syracuse 80, Texas Southern 67

Five Syracuse players scored in double figures, led by Michael Gbinije’s 15 points, and the Orange pulled away following a 25-8 run to beat Texas Southern 80-67 on Sunday.

Trevor Cooney and Dajuan Coleman each had 14 for Syracuse (10-3). Tyler Lydon had 13 and Malachi Richardson had 10, all in the second half. Coleman’s output tied a career high.

The Orange begin ACC play Wednesday at Pitt.

Derrick Griffin led the Tigers (1-10) with 20 points on nine of nine shooting and nine rebounds. Jerron Martin, averaging 3.4 points a game and 24 percent from the 3 entering the game, had 18 points on six of 10 from beyond the arc. Malcolm Riley had 13.

A 3-pointer by Martin, who had three 3s in the first half, tied the score at 22 with 4:53 to go but Syracuse went on an 18-8 run to close out the first half with a 40-30 lead. Gbinije and junior Tyler Roberson had eight and four points to lead the Syracuse run.

Richardson, held scoreless in the first half, scored Syracuse’s first seven points in the second half including a 3-pointer, as the Orange extended to a 47-30 lead with 18:01 to go.