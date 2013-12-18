Preview: Texas Southern at Temple

Two strong big men will be on display when Temple hosts Texas Southern on Wednesday. Owls junior forward Anthony Lee already has as many double-doubles as he did last year and leads the American Athletic Conference in rebounding. “I think he’s getting older and more understanding, he knows what his role is,” Temple coach Fran Dunphy said after Lee’s career night against Texas on Dec. 7. “He’s getting better overall.”

The Tigers lean on Aaric Murray, a graduate student who came to Texas Southern after a year at West Virginia. The Philadelphia native leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring and blocks. The teams enter their first meeting struggling defensively, both ranked in the bottom third nationally in points allowed.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (3-7): The 6-10 Murray averages 22.2 points, a team-high 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. He was a two-year starter at La Salle before a rocky stay in West Virginia that included a 2011 arrest and a 2012 suspension before being dismissed this July. Jose Rodriguez adds 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds and Ray Penn chips in 12.7 points and five assists.

ABOUT TEMPLE (4-4): The 6-9 Lee averages 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds after career highs of 23 points and 14 rebounds in the 81-80 overtime loss to Texas. Will Cummings (17.3 points) and Quenton DeCosey (13.6 points) have scored in double figures in all eight games. Dalton Pepper, a transfer from West Virginia and the team’s only senior, adds 16.5 points and has hit a team-high 18 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Temple ranks last in the AAC in rebounding margin at minus-2.2.

2. Temple is 1-2 at home while the Tigers are 1-6 away from Houston.

3. Former Indiana and Alabama-Birmingham head coach Mike Davis is 20-21 in his second year at Texas Southern.

PREDICTION: Temple 84, Texas Southern 76