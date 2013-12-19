(Updated: RECASTS removed extra “with” in 5th graph)

Texas Southern 90, Temple 89: Aaric Murray scored 48 points to power the Tigers to a road win.

Murray went 20-of-28 from the field and pulled down eight rebounds as Texas Southern (4-7) shot 59.3 percent from the floor. DeAngelo Scott added 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Madarious Gibbs hit the game-winning free throws with seven seconds left for his only points.

Quenton DeCosey had a career-high 19 points to lead Temple (4-5). Anthony Lee had 18 points and Will Cummings added 16 for the Owls, who trailed by as many as 14 points.

Temple trailed the entire first half as Murray went 9-of-12 on the way to a 45-42 halftime lead. Murray hit the Tigers’ first four buckets of the second half as Texas Southern used a 13-4 run to build a 12-point advantage.

Murray hit two 3-pointers when the Owls got within seven midway through the half, and had a pair of baskets in the final minute for an 88-82 lead. Lee capped a late rally with a pair of free throws for Temple’s first lead with 14 seconds left, but Gibbs was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound and given the chance to win the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Murray’s 48 points are a Liacouras Center single-game record and the most by a Temple opponent since La Salle’s Steve Black (1983) and Muhlenberg College’s Gary Spengler (1964) scored 40 points. ... Cummings and DeCosey have scored double digits in all nine of Temple’s games. ... Gibbs also had 10 of his team’s 28 assists.