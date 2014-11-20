Preview: Texas Southern at Tennessee

Tennessee has plenty of things to work on heading into Thursday’s game against visiting Texas Southern, but rebounding is at the top of first-year coach Donnie Tyndall’s list. “I thought I’d emphasized (rebounding) since Day 1 but I obviously haven’t done a good enough job,” Tyndall told reporters Monday. “It’s got to be a point of emphasis.” The Volunteers were outrebounded 49-42 and gave up 23 offensive boards in an 85-69 loss to VCU on Friday.

The Volunteers are looking to a group of newcomers - freshmen Jabari McGhee, Tariq Owens and Willie Carmichael, and Memphis transfer Dominic Woodson - to assist on the glass. The Volunteers have won 22 straight home openers. The Tigers, who play 15 of their first 16 games on the road, have been without returners Jose Rodriguez and Madarious Gibbs because of injuries.

TV: 7 p.m ET, FSN, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-2): Junior forward Tonnie Collier has led the Tigers off the bench in losses at Eastern Washington and Indiana, scoring 23 and 16 points. Transfers Nevin Johnson (Creighton), Chris Thomas (Marshall), Nick Shepherd (Long Beach State) and Deverell Biggs (Nebraska) have combined for 69 points through two games. The Tigers are averaging 15 turnovers and are even in rebounding, led by Malcolm Riley’s eight boards per game.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (0-1): Tyndall was pleased his team’s full-court pressure forced VCU into 18 turnovers, but did not like the Volunteers 16 missed free throws or 4-of-17 shooting from the 3-point line. Freshman Detrick Mostella had 17 points in his debut and McGhee added seven points and six rebounds. Junior college transfer Kevin Punter also had a solid debut, recording eight points, seven assists and five rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Tyndall has made no comment about reports he is being investigated by the NCAA for potential rule violations while he was at Southern Miss.

2. Tennessee junior G Devon Baulkman, a transfer from Gulf Coast State College, did not play in the opener because of a shoulder injury but returned to practice Sunday.

3. This is the first meeting between the schools, who both played in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, last year.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 72, Texas Southern 61