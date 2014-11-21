Tennessee 70, Texas Southern 58: Josh Richardson scored a game-high 19 points and hit a couple of late baskets to help the host Volunteers pull away from the Tigers.

Kevin Punter added 13 points for Tennessee (1-1) as he and Richardson each went 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Armani Moore had 11 points, eight rebounds and three of Tennessee’s six blocks while freshman Willie Carmichael III added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

David Blanks had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Texas Southern (0-3), which was outrebounded 40-27. Deverell Biggs added 12 points and Chris Thomas had 11 points and six boards for the Tigers.

The Volunteers slowly chipped away at Texas Southern’s early six-point advantage and took their first lead on Devon Baulkman’s 3-pointer with about eight minutes left in the half. Richardson and Blanks traded 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds for a 30-all halftime tie.

Detrick Mostella’s layup five minutes into the second half gave Tennessee a seven-point lead but Blanks and Tonnie Collier hit 3-pointers during an 8-0 run for a brief 41-40 lead. The Volunteers went on a 15-5 run to finally take control with just under six minutes left, getting three baskets from Moore and two from Richardson during that scoring spree.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee started multiple freshmen (Carmichael and Jabari McGhee) for the first time since a Feb. 4, 2012, win against Georgia. ... The Volunteers have won 23 straight home openers. ... The Volunteers played without F Dominic Woodson, who injured his left hand in practice Sunday.