Preview: Texas Southern at Texas Christian

Two of the hottest scorers in thenation will match wits Sunday when Texas Christian hosts TexasSouthern. The Horned Frogs’ Kyan Anderson is coming off back-to-backgames of 27 and 25 points, respectively. But the Tigers’ Aaric Murrayalmost had that many points in one game, scoring 48 - themost in Division I this year - in Texas Southern’s 90-89 victory at Temple onDec. 18.

Murray, a 6-10 center whotransferred from West Virginia, has been consistently good allseason, scoring in double figures in 10 of 11 games and leading TexasSouthern with 24.5 points per game. Anderson leads TCU inscoring at 16.1 points, though he’s been hot lately, averaging 20.8points and shooting 53.4 percent from the floor over his last fivecontests. Which team can play the better team defense against a hothand should determine the winner of this non-conference affair.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (4-7):Murray’s outstanding game against Temple was impressive, butthe question is, how does he - and the Tigers - follow it up?Murray, who is at his third Division I college, has always had thetalent but struggled to get along with others at his previousstops, so what will Murray’s big game do to his attitude andrelationship with his coaches and fellow players? If Murray can keepthe game in perspective, and not expect his role on the team tochange because of it, he and the Tigers will be better for it.

ABOUT TCU (8-3): TheHorned Frogs are feeling good about their play this season and the8-3 mark they take into their non-conference finale against TexasSouthern, but also know the Big 12 slate is coming up. Theleague looks very deep, with every team sporting a winningnon-conference record, and Texas Christian went just 2-16 in Big 12play a year ago. “At this point in time, we all have to beconsistent in what we’re doing both defensively and offensively so Itruly believe this is the time and we just have to continue whatwe’re doing,” Anderson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.“Believing in Coach and what they’re saying works. We just have tokeep doing what they ask us.”

TIP-INS

1. The Tigers have had troublesdefensively, allowing opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the field,including 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

2. TCU hopes toget Amric Fields (broken hand) and Hudson Price (illness) back forthe game.

3. The Horned Frogs have held allbut one opponent to less than 50 percent shooting, including holding theirlast three foes to below 39 percent.

PREDICTION: TCU 82,Texas Southern 69