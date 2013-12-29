Texas Christian 77, Texas Southern 64

(Updated: Minor edits.)

Texas Christian 77, TexasSouthern 64: Kyan Anderson scored 21 points and dished out sevenassists as the Horned Frogs pulled away for a non-conference win overthe visiting Tigers.

Amric Fields had 17 points and12 rebounds for Texas Christian (9-3), which had four players indouble figures. Brandon Parrish added 13 points and Karviar Shepherdchipped in 10 points, six rebounds, five blocks and four assists.

Jose Rodriguez and Aaric Murraypaced Texas Southern (4-8) with 18 points apiece. D‘Angelo Scott had10 rebounds and Murray had nine, but the Tigers lost the battle of theboards, 40-39.

The Horned Frogs led by as manyas seven in the opening minutes of the game, but Texas Southern wenton an 11-0 run to take the lead back by the midway point of the half.TCU got the lead back up to 12 with 4:28 to go, but theTigers cut that advantage in half by the break.

It was a four-point game withjust over seven minutes to play when TCU went on a 15-4run to take control of the contest. Anderson scored seven straightpoints in the closing minutes to help the Frogs win their fifthstraight.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Texas Southern finished 2-of-15 from 3-point range. … TheHorned Frogs registered 19 assists on 31 field goals. … The Tigersshot 39.7 percent from the field, the first time in four games TCU has allowed a team to shoot over 39 percent.