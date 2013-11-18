Preview: Texas Southern at Texas Tech

A lot of eyes will be on the matchup in the middle when Texas Tech hosts Texas Southern on Monday night. Texas Southern is led by 6-10 center Aaric Murray, who is averaging 23.8 points with a triple-double (24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks) against Wiley last Monday. The Red Raiders are anchored in the paint by 7-foot center Dejan Kravic, who’s flanked by 6-7 forwards Jaye Crockett and Jordan Tolbert.

Murray is on his third college team, having graduated last spring from West Virginia before he was dismissed from the team in July following a string of disciplinary issues. Murray also spent two seasons with La Salle, averaging 15.2 points as a sophomore in 2010-11. Tolbert and Crockett are each shooting better than 66 percent from the field while averaging double figures in scoring and Kravic averaged nine points for the 11-20 Red Raiders last season, which was fourth-most on the team.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-2): Some of the offensive numbers have been inflated by the 113-96 win against Wiley, but the Tigers have two other players averaging better than 15 points. Jose Rodriguez, a 6-7 forward, is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds and 5-9 guard Ray Penn is at 15.3 points. Penn made a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining Saturday to pull Texas Southern within two at Florida International, but Rodriguez missed a shot from behind the arc at the buzzer and the Tigers lost 70-68.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2-1): The jewel of the young season continues to be junior college transfer Robert Turner, who has scored 12, 21 and 14 points while handling the other point guard duties with the confidence of a veteran. Turner has already proved to be a streaky shooter, converting 5-of-6 from 3-point range in last Monday’s victory against Northern Arizona, followed by an 0-for-4 performance three nights later in a loss to Alabama. Dusty Hannahs shot 37.4 percent from long range last season and is capable of handling the perimeter scoring if Turner goes cold for a long stretch.

1. Turner was the 68th player since 1985 to score at least 20 points in a game for Texas Tech.

2. Jamal Williams started 26 games for Texas Tech last season, but the senior has been the odd man out with the arrival of Turner.

3. Texas Southern continues its four-game road trip with a game at Stanford on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 71, Texas Southern 66