Texas Tech 80, Texas Southern 71
November 19, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

Texas Tech 80, Texas Southern 71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Texas Tech 80, Texas Southern 71: Jaye Crockett scored 21 points as the host Red Raiders won their opener in the Progressive Legends Classic.

Dusty Hannahs added 19 points off the bench for Texas Tech (3-1). Robert Turner contributed 15 points and Jordan Tolbert bounced back from early foul trouble to score 11 for the Red Raiders.

Jose Rodriguez, a 6-6 junior college transfer from Bronx, N.Y., had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas Southern (2-3). Ray Penn added 15 points and DeAngelo Scott finished with 11 for the Tigers.

The Red Raiders bounced back from an early four-point deficit by holding Texas Southern scoreless for just over six minutes while taking an 18-10 lead. That represented their biggest advantage of the first half as the Tigers were able to trim the deficit to 31-26 at the break.

Texas Southern regained the lead for the final time on Aaric Murray’s layup with 13:50 left, but Texas Tech later used a 5-0 run to move ahead 54-47. The Tigers trailed by one after Ray Penn’s 3-pointer with 3:13 remaining before Hannahs answered with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith and Texas Southern coach Mike Davis faced each six times when Smith was at Kentucky and Davis was Indiana coach. Smith won five of the meetings. … Texas Tech improved to 11-0 all-time against teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. … The teams combined for 13 turnovers.

