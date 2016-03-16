Valparaiso 84, Texas Southern 73

Valparaiso forward Alec Peters scored 28 points to continue his late-season hot streak, center Vashil Fernandez blocked eight shots and the top-seeded Crusaders beat Texas Southern 84-73 in the opening round of the NIT on Tuesday night in Valparaiso, Ind.

Peters made nine of 16 shots from the field, including three of seven from 3-point range. He also had seven rebounds and one assist -- that coming on a dunk by wing Shane Hammink to make it 80-69 with 1:35 to go.

Fernandez had eight points and 10 rebounds in a near triple-double effort.

Forward Chris Thomas had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Texas Southern. Forward Derrick Griffin added 18 points.

Peters is averaging 24.4 points and 10.7 rebounds in his past seven games.

Valparaiso, the regular-season champion of the Horizon League, advances to Thursday’s second round and will play host to fourth-seeded Florida State, which beat Davidson 84-74 on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders (27-6) began the game on a 12-2 run and never trailed. The Tigers were within 72-63 with 3:52 to go, but a foul on guard David Blanks, followed by a technical on Thomas, gave Valparaiso four free throws. The Crusaders made three.

Texas Southern, the regular-season champ of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, finished with an 18-15 record.