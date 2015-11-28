Preview: Texas Southern at Washington State

Washington State seeks a 4-0 start for the first time since 2010 when it hosts Texas Southern on Saturday. The Cougars rolled to a 74-57 win over Cal State Los Angeles on Tuesday despite not having scoring and rebounding leader Josh Hawkinson, who sat out with a groin injury.

UC Irvine transfer Conor Clifford tied a career high with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Washington State, and Que Johnson scored in double figures for the second time in three games with 15 points. The Cougars’ field goal percentage of 53.8 against Cal State Los Angeles was their best since shooting 55.3 percent against Washington on Feb. 22, 2015. Texas Southern, meanwhile, shot 56 percent in the second half of its 91-80 win over UTSA on Wednesday. Chris Thomas and David Blanks scored 23 points apiece in the Tigers’ first win of the season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-4): The Tigers’ bench almost matched the starting five in points as Thomas (23), Brian Carey (13) and Jose Rodriguez (9) combined to score 45, while the starting five had 46. Texas Southern, the worst free-throw shooting team in the Southwestern Athletic conference at 60.4 percent, struggled from the charity stripe against UTSA. The Tigers went 16-of-31 from the free-throw line in the first half and finished 26-of-50 for the game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (3-0): Hawkinson’s absence on Tuesday was a hindrance as Washington State finished with season lows in points (74) and rebounds (34), but the Cougars still had enough to win big. “It shows how deep we are and how talented we can be,” guard Ike Iroegbu told reporters. “Josh is a great player, has double-doubles every night. But without him, we still ended up winning by 17.” In addition to Clifford and Johnson scoring in double figures, Iroegbu and Renard Suggs finished with 10 points apiece.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State and Texas Southern met once before in 1989, with the Cougars pulling out a 88-75 win at the Palouse Classic in Moscow, Idaho.

2. Washington State is 18-0 all-time against teams from the Southwestern Athletic conference.

3. Texas Southern F Malcolm Riley has reached double figures in every game and leads the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game.

PREDICTION: Washington State 72, Texas Southern 58